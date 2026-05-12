In harm’s way – mine visitors asked to come forward

Post

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 12 May 2026

DOC Westport Principal Ranger Biodiversity Sean Judd says a group of four people – including a woman and three men, one of who is wearing a distinctive cowboy hat – were captured on CCTV footage on 3 April at the Banbury Mine near Denniston.

The historic site is fenced off to ensure the protection of the mining heritage structures and artifacts and ensure public safety.

“They’ve gone well past a fence and into an area where they shouldn’t be,” Sean says.

The area is a category one Historic Place and popular tourist attraction for people naturing in the Buller district. It showcases the old mine site, including the well-known Denniston Incline.

Many of the weathered artifacts remain at site and hint at the living and working conditions from the 1880s, when coal was first sent down the Denniston Incline, to 1967, when the mine closed.

“Our primary interest is how these people came to be in an enclosed off-limits heritage area at about 4.30pm on that day,” says Sean.

The CCTV footage shows the group of four people walking around the site. In one still from the footage, the man in the cowboy hat appears to pause to take a selfie while the rest of the group look around.

“There’s no apparent damage, and nothing’s been taken,” Sean says. “But we certainly don’t condone these people entering the site and we’d like a chat about how and why they entered the area.”

Sean acknowledges people can be fascinated by heritage sites and want to take a closer look.

“With heritage comes risk – the Banbury Mine, like many old mining sites, has structures at various levels of decay which have been closed off to ensure visitors are safe and are not injured.

“As well as the decaying buildings and artifacts, there’s also a significant fall risk further in, where there is no barrier protecting visitors from a sheer drop.

“We do not manage this location as a visitor site – and those risks to people are part of that approach.

“This incident is a very important reminder that DOC makes decisions about closing sites when we consider the location is not safe for visitors – and we ask the public to respect those closures.”

Sean says the people in the security camera footage, or anyone who can identify them, should contact 0800 DOC HOT and quote case CLE-11613.

Most people enjoy and experience nature and our beautiful taonga by doing the right thing – and we really appreciate that. Follow the rules, and we’ll be happy – and you’ll have a great experience naturing.

Unfortunately, when a few people or organisations don’t follow the rules, it further threatens our special places and threatened species.

DOC can’t be everywhere. If you see behaviour you think may break conservation rules, we’d like to know. You can call 0800 DOC HOT to report what you’ve seen or heard.

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI