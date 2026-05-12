Highlanders centre Jona Nareki suspended for red card tackle

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Source: Radio New Zealand

John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

The Highlanders have suffered a blow in their bid to make the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs with in-form centre Jona Nareki suspended for two weeks for a dangerous tackle.

Nareki was issued with a yellow card for the high tackle on Waratahs prop Jack Barrett midway through the second half of their match in Duendin on Saturday. It was upgraded to a 20-minute red card on review by the TMO.

The Highlanders played with only 14 men for most of the last 20 minutes, just hanging on to beat the Waratahs 31-26 in a frenetic finish.

Super Rugby Pacific’s Foul Play Review Committee found Nareki guilty of a dangerous tackle.

It said the tackle merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks or matches, but applied the full 50 percent reduction in sanction in view of Nareki accepting the charge, and his remorse and disciplinary record.

It then said a three-week sanction would be disproportionate to the player’s fault and the consequences, and reduced it to two weeks.

That would mean missing the Highlanders’ last two regular season matches – against the Chiefs on Friday and the Hurricanes on Saturday, 23 May.

But Nareki was also given permission to apply to take part in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme as a substitute for the final match of the sanction.

The Highlanders sit in seventh place on the points table and with the top six teams heading to the playoffs after the regular season, they will probably need to beat both the Chiefs and Hurricanes if they are to get through. They have the bye in the final round.

Crusaders charge goes to hearing

A judicial committee hearing will be held tonight over Crusaders winger Kurtis MacDonald’s red card in the game against the Blues on Friday night.

MacDonald initially got a a yellow card for dangerous play, when he contacted Stephen Perofeta who was leaping to catch a high ball. It was upgraded to red on review.

MacDonald opted to for a full hearing on the charge when it was considered by the foul play committee last night.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand