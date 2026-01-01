Department of Conservation expects high demand for Great Walks as bookings open

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Tess Brunton

Bookings for the Great Walks start to open on Tuesday with the Department of Conservation expecting strong demand.

The Paparoa Track is the first to open on Tuesday followed by the Milford Track on Wednesday.

Last year, the department (DOC) upgraded its online booking system to include a virtual queue to help manage peak demand.

The system faced multiple crashes and false starts in 2023 and 2024.

DOC said the booking system was good to go.

Bookings for the remaining Great Walks open throughout the month.

The department encouraged people to create a log in for the DOC system well in advance, test out their login details before the opening day, familiarise themselves with the booking system and get online about 15 minutes before bookings open.

Opening dates for Great Walk accommodation

For stays from 1 July 2026 – 30 June 2027. Bookings open 9:30am on listed dates.

Tuesday, 12 May – Paparoa Track

Wednesday, 13 May – Milford Track

Thursday, 14 May – Abel Tasman Coast Track

Friday, 15 May – Routeburn Track

Tuesday, 19 May – Kepler Track

Wednesday, 20 May – Heaphy Track, Whanganui Journey, Lake Waikaremoana Track

Thursday, 21 May – Tongariro Northern Circuit, Rakiura Track

Note: Hump Ridge Track bookings are managed separately and can be booked up to two years in advance.

Opening dates for all other DOC accommodation

For stays from 1 July 2026 – 30 June 2027. Bookings open 9:30am or 12 noon.

Tuesday, 12 May – Huts, lodges, and sole occupancy accommodation (excludes Tiritiri Matangi Bunkhouse*)

Thursday, 14 May – North Island campsites

Friday, 15 May – South Island campsites (excludes Tōtaranui Campsite)

Friday, 22 May – Tōtaranui Campsite

Tuesday, 16 June – Tiritiri Matangi Bunkhouse

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand