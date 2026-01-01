Corrections announces new acting chief executive weeks after saying interim role filled

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / LinkedIn

Corrections has announced a new acting chief executive, weeks after saying one of its deputy chief executives would be filling the interim role.

The former chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot is moving to head the new Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport.

RNZ / Diego Opatowski

Lightfoot said in an email to staff last month that deputy chief executive Alice Sciascia would be acting chief executive while the Public Service Commission “works through the next steps for the role”.

“Alice has acted for me on a number of occasions and has helped shape much of our strategic direction. I know she will provide strong and steady leadership.”

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

On Friday, Lightfoot emailed staff to say that Rachel Leota had been appointed acting secretary and chief executive from 11 May to June 2027.

Leota previously worked at Corrections for 18 years, including five years as National Commissioner. She is currently working at the Department of Internal Affairs, and has also worked at Oranga Tamariki as deputy chief executive.

“Rachel has a strong track record of leading in large, complex organisations; improving service delivery and performance; and working effectively across legislative and regulated environments,” Lightfoot said.

“She brings extensive experience building trusted relationships with Ministers, iwi, unions, partners, and communities, and collaborating across the public service on system-wide priorities.”

Supplied / Corrections

A Public Service Commission spokesperson told RNZ Sciascia was initially announced to act as chief executive for a short period until the commission could put in place a longer-term arrangement.

A Corrections spokesperson confirmed that Sciascia had not worked in the interim role since Lightfoot announced he was leaving.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand