Post Ten hours of mahi a week – can you handle off-grid life? May 11, 2026AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTF Source: Radio New Zealand When the owner of a Mākara lifestyle block just 30 minutes from Wellington’s CBD, moved there in 2009, everyone doubted he could live off the land. “When we arrived to the place, people told me ‘you cannot grow vegetables in Wellington and fruits’,” owner Eran Benn says. But Benn made something resilient to not only the Wellington weather, but the economic climate too. The Makara home has three bedrooms, and a standalone unit downstairs. Supplied / Michael McGee – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand PreviousNext