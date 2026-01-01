How to ask for a pay rise

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Asking for more money can feel daunting — two in three workers told recruitment website SEEK they don’t feel confident doing it.

Yet fewer than half of New Zealanders are happy with their current salary, and more than 45 percent say they’ve never asked for a raise, according to SEEK’s survey of more than 1000 New Zealanders across several sectors.

While promotion‑ and performance‑based increases were less common, they were far more likely to deliver rises above 5 percent, the survey found.