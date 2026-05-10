Your guide to booking a Great Walk (or hut or campsite)

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Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Surprise, surprise, the Great Walks booking opening is the biggest event in our booking calendar, with thousands of people from all around the world logging in on each opening day to nab spaces for Great Walks huts and campsites, high demand lodges, sole occupancy and popular campsites.

Booking for DOC facilities for the 2025/26 season open between 12 May and 16 June 2026. The booking system opens at 9:30 AM (NZST), each morning. You need to create an account and have a login ready, if you want to book for this season (make sure you do this ahead of time).

So, what else do you need to know?

Where do I book?

What is this booking lobby you mentioned?

How does this queueing process work?

If I login in early, do I get closer to the front of the queue?

Is this system fair?

Can the system cope with the demand this year?

All these answers and more below.

www.panafoot.com“,”created_timestamp”:”1330791549″,”copyright”:”u00a92012 John Strother, panafoot@gmail.com”,”focal_length”:”22″,”iso”:”200″,”shutter_speed”:”0.0025″,”title”:””,”orientation”:”0″}” data-image-title=”120303_jtsg_4114_hjpg_7457717128_o_O2″ data-image-description=”” data-image-caption=” Routeburn Flats seen from Routeburn Track within Mt Aspiring National Park on New Zealand’s South Island. To read about the great places we have been go to www.panafoot.com ” data-large-file=”https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/120303_jtsg_4114_hjpg_7457717128_o_O2.jpg?fit=580%2C382&ssl=1″ src=”https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/120303_jtsg_4114_hjpg_7457717128_o_O2.jpg?resize=580%2C382&ssl=1″ alt=”” class=”wp-image-56438″ srcset=”https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/120303_jtsg_4114_hjpg_7457717128_o_O2.jpg?resize=1024%2C674&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/120303_jtsg_4114_hjpg_7457717128_o_O2.jpg?resize=300%2C197&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/120303_jtsg_4114_hjpg_7457717128_o_O2.jpg?resize=768%2C506&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/120303_jtsg_4114_hjpg_7457717128_o_O2.jpg?resize=1536%2C1011&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/120303_jtsg_4114_hjpg_7457717128_o_O2.jpg?resize=1200%2C790&ssl=1 1200w, https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/120303_jtsg_4114_hjpg_7457717128_o_O2.jpg?w=2048&ssl=1 2048w, https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/120303_jtsg_4114_hjpg_7457717128_o_O2.jpg?w=1740&ssl=1 1740w” sizes=”auto, (max-width: 580px) 100vw, 580px”/> ; Routeburn Flats seen from Routeburn Track │ J T Strother

Our booking system was upgraded last year with a new industry-leading lobby system, modelled after the major concert-booking companies. it means that not only will this system and process be somewhat familiar, but it should also be able to handle large increases of traffic on opening days and run smoothly for all users.

What does this mean for me and how does it work?

Users jumping on the booking system on opening morning will be redirected to a waiting lobby (elevator music may or may not be a part of this experience) and when bookings open at 9:30am, users in the lobby will be transferred to a queue and released into the booking system in a controlled manner. At 9:30 all users already in the lobby will be randomly assigned a place in the queue, meaning there’s no advantage to arriving any earlier to the lobby and that the system is fair and randomised.

We highly recommend you log in around 9-9:15, sit back with your morning cuppa and wait until you’re processed through. Anyone logging in after 9:30am will be added to the back of the queue.

Even though this new system should be comfortable handling higher volumes of traffic and process bookings quicker, please be patient and mindful that even though it may feel a little ride or die to get your spot, it isn’t, and that you’re not the only one trying to book at the same time. Try going into this year’s bookings with flexible dates or have multiple date options agreed upon with your group before attempting to book.

: Heaphy Hut │ Liz Carlson

Also, as reassurance, on booking opening days our team doesn’t pack up and go on vacay -job done, we’ll be keeping an eye on things and adjusting the queue flow as we go, with the aim being to make sure there’s no hiccups in the system and that things run quickly and as smoothly as possible.

Here’s another tip for you – summer holidays are most people’s first pick, so for the best chance of getting a spot at high demand places, consider whether your trip can happen outside those peak weeks – especially for the Milford Track (there’s a good chance of rain regardless of whether you go in January or April!)

Here’s what we recommend people should do to be fully prepared when bookings open for your experience of choice:

1. Create an account on the DOC booking system well in advance, if you don’t already have one.

2. Test out your login details before the opening day (one of the main reasons people miss out on opening days is forgetting their password!).

3. Read up on the DOC website for the place you’re trying to book – some have rules and restrictions that are important to know before you book, and it’s good to double-check the opening dates.

4. Familiarise yourself with the booking system – search for availability, even test out making a booking (just empty your cart at the end, rather than paying).

5. Finally – get online on the opening day at around 9:15 a.m., and we’ll see you in the lobby!

: Mountain bikers Pike29 Memorial Track │ Owen Kilgour

Key Booking Opening Dates

Get ready for Great Walks bookings to open!

The Great Walks bookings opening dates are staggered between 12th – 21st May for the 2026/2027 season.

Great Walks can book out quick so make sure to mark these key dates and times in your calendar!

Great Walk accommodation bookings

12th May, 9:30am – Paparoa Track

13th May, 9:30am – Milford Track

14th May, 9:30am – Abel Tasman Coast Track

15th May, 9:30am – Routeburn Track

19th May, 9:30am – Kepler Track

20th May, 9:30am – Heaphy Track

20th May, 9:30am – Whanganui Journey

20th May, 9:30am – Lake Waikaremoana Track

21st May, 9:30am – Tongariro Northern Circuit

21st May, 9:30am – Rakiura Track

Bookings for the Hump Ridge Track are are managed separately and can be booked up to two years in advance.

All other accommodation bookings – bookings open 9:30 am or noon

12th May – Huts, lodges and sole occupancy accommodation (excluding Tiritiri Matangi Bunkhouse)

14th May – North Island campsites

15th May – South Island campsites (excludes Tōtaranui Campsite)

22nd May – Tōtaranui Campsite

16th June – Tiritiri Matangi Bunkhouse

Read some of the myths about our online booking and get some tips on how best to bag your Great Walks spot: https://blog.doc.govt.nz/great-walks-mythbusting

Create your booking account now: https://bookings.doc.govt.nz

Read more here: https://www.doc.govt.nz/online-bookings

www.panafoot.com“,”created_timestamp”:”1328370798″,”copyright”:”u00a92012 John Strother, panafoot@gmail.com”,”focal_length”:”16″,”iso”:”200″,”shutter_speed”:”0.016666666666667″,”title”:””,”orientation”:”0″}” data-image-title=”120204_jtsg_8190_hjpg_7188074177_o_O2″ data-image-description=”” data-image-caption=” Mt Ngauruhoe seen on the Tongariro Northern Circuit in Tongariro National Park on New Zealand’s North Island. To read about the great places we have been go to www.panafoot.com ” data-large-file=”https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/120204_jtsg_8190_hjpg_7188074177_o_O2.jpg?fit=580%2C353&ssl=1″ src=”https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/120204_jtsg_8190_hjpg_7188074177_o_O2.jpg?resize=580%2C353&ssl=1″ alt=”” class=”wp-image-59937″ srcset=”https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/120204_jtsg_8190_hjpg_7188074177_o_O2.jpg?resize=1024%2C624&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/120204_jtsg_8190_hjpg_7188074177_o_O2.jpg?resize=300%2C183&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/120204_jtsg_8190_hjpg_7188074177_o_O2.jpg?resize=768%2C468&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/120204_jtsg_8190_hjpg_7188074177_o_O2.jpg?resize=1536%2C936&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/120204_jtsg_8190_hjpg_7188074177_o_O2.jpg?resize=1200%2C731&ssl=1 1200w, https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/120204_jtsg_8190_hjpg_7188074177_o_O2.jpg?w=2048&ssl=1 2048w, https://i0.wp.com/blog.doc.govt.nz/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/120204_jtsg_8190_hjpg_7188074177_o_O2.jpg?w=1740&ssl=1 1740w” sizes=”auto, (max-width: 580px) 100vw, 580px”/> : Mount Ngāuruhoe, Tongariro Northern Circuit │ J T Strother

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