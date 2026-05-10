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Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition documentary a fan-focused look at metal icons

May 10, 2026

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Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition documentary a fan-focused look at metal icons

Source: Radio New Zealand

Steve Harris was a bass player who loved rock’n’roll, but couldn’t connect with the new wave and punk rock sounds dominating music at the time.

He soon found like-minded friends who shared his passion for rock, had similarly prodigious musical talent, and, perhaps most importantly, were willing to work hard.

Naturally, they formed a band.

This video is hosted on Youtube.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand