Post Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition documentary a fan-focused look at metal icons May 10, 2026AM-NCAmericasAsiaAsia Pacific Source: Radio New Zealand Steve Harris was a bass player who loved rock’n’roll, but couldn’t connect with the new wave and punk rock sounds dominating music at the time. He soon found like-minded friends who shared his passion for rock, had similarly prodigious musical talent, and, perhaps most importantly, were willing to work hard. Naturally, they formed a band. Play video Pause video This video is hosted on Youtube. – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand PreviousNext