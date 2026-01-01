Storm easing in most places, with wind warnings still on the map

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Conan Young

MetService says wild weather across the country is starting to ease, though orange strong wind warnings – and some yellow watches, remain in some regions.

Meteorologist Samkelo Magwala says strong wind warnings remain for parts of the lower North Island on Saturday morning, including Wellington, Wairarapa and Tararua District.

He says high winds are also still affecting Canterbury High Country, but all warnings are expected to be lifted later today.

On Friday heavy rain and strong winds caused flooding in some places, and disrupted travel on some South Island state highways, with some elevated parts of Nelson and Tasman recording up to 300mm of rain in 36 hours.

The weather front is now moving away from New Zealand, with only a few lighter showers expected.

However people are still being urged to take care in strong winds through the first half of Saturday morning.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand