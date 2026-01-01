Six people rescued from floodwaters, Marlborough

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Source: New Zealand Police

Six people were rescued last night after becoming trapped in floodwaters in Marlborough.

Emergency services were notified about 8.35pm of vehicles stuck in floodwaters on SH6, near Canvastown.

Police Search and Rescue immediately deployed, along with Fire and Emergency New Zealand, the New Zealand Defence Force, and Surf Lifesaving New Zealand, and six people were retrieved from vehicles.

State Highway 6 between Pelorus and Havelock was closed, and remains closed this morning, while floodwater levels remain high.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, and delay travel if possible.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

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