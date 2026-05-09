Person dies on Waikato farm after being struck by a tree they were felling

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Alexander Robertson

A person has died after being struck by a tree at a farming property in Waikato.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the farm in the rural area of Kopaki at 1.40pm.

Initial police enquiries indicated the person had been cutting down the tree, and was struck when it fell.

WorkSafe had been notified and the death would be referred to the Coroner, police said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand