Live: Super Rugby Pacific – Highlanders v NSW Waratahs

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the Super Rugby Pacific action from Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium. as the Highlanders and NSW Waratahs battle for a spot in the playoffs.

The two rivals are level on 20 points in seventh and eighth, outside the cut for the post-season, so this encounter may hold the key for one team’s title hopes.

Flying winger Caleb Tangitau returns from injury for the southerners.

Kickoff is at 4.35pm.

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot (co-c), 2. Jack Taylor, 3. Angus Ta’avao, 4. Tomas Lavanini, 5. Mitch Dunshea, 6. Te Kamaka Howden, 7. Lucas Casey, 8. Nikora Broughton, 9. Adam Lennox, 10. Cameron Millar, 11. Jonah Lowe, 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-c), 13. Jona Nareki, 14. Caleb Tangitau, 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy, Folau Fakatava, Taine Robinson, Xavier Tito-Harris.

RNZ/Photosport

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand