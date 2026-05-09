Cost-of-living crisis fuelling rise in elder financial abuse warns Age Concern

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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Age Concern Auckland said it’s seeing a rise in financially motivated elder abuse, due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Chief executive Kevin Lamb said referrals to the organisation involving elder abuse had risen by 20-30 percent over the past year, with a growing proportion linked to money troubles within families.

He said the combination of financial stress and elder abuse was creating an extra burden for vulnerable seniors, particularly as living costs continued to rise.

”We are hearing from older people who are literally panicking… ‘Do I turn the heating on, or do I go and buy myself proper decent food for today?’

“Older people are facing a double whammy. They’re really seeing this struggle in terms of financial hardship on themselves, but also being more vulnerable to those who would take advantage of them.”

Lamb said the problem was driven by financial hardship, with some families struggling to make ends meet and older relatives becoming a source of financial support.

”It could be someone taking the Eftpos card of their older relative, and offering to help go and get groceries, and then taking some money for themselves, without that older person being aware of that… all the way through to someone being coerced into literally giving up their house.”

Lamb said up to 10 percent of New Zealanders over 65 experienced abuse or neglect at some stage.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand