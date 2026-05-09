Green light for new SH6 walking and cycling bridge in Queenstown

Post

Source: New Zealand Government

Construction is expected to start in the coming months on a new walking and cycling bridge over State Highway 6 (SH6) in Queenstown, that will provide a safer crossing for school children, cyclists, pedestrians and tourists, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

“Carrying around 27,000 vehicles a day, SH6 in Queenstown is a busy state highway and we’ve heard safety concerns from locals, parents, and visitors, trying to cross the road. I’m pleased to confirm $12.6 million of funding has been approved to build a 50m-long pedestrian and cycling bridge over SH6 to address this issue,” Mr Bishop says.

“The new bridge will link from Jims Way and Ferry Hill Drive to Hardware Lane and will help provide connectivity into the extensive Queenstown trail and cycle routes networks between residential areas on the Lake Hayes side of the Shotover River, and schools, retail and workplaces in and around Frankton.

“This new bridge is a practical and sensible solution to help cyclists and pedestrians safely cross over the highway. It will also be a boost to Queenstown’s thriving tourism sector, with spending by cycle tourists reaching $280m in the year to June 2025.

“The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) has budgeted $12.6m for the project and the contract to construct the bridge and its approaches has been awarded to the Whakatipu Transport Programme Alliance (Kā Huanui a Tāhuna).

“Planning for construction of the bridge and approaches is now underway. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2027, and NZTA will work with the Queenstown Trails Trust, which will develop cycle and walking trails connecting to the bridge.

“I want to thank everyone involved in getting this project to where it is today, including local Southland MP Joseph Mooney who has been a strong champion for getting necessary infrastructure like this underway. I look forward to this project being completed by the end of next year.” Notes to Editor: The Whakatipu Transport Programme Alliance (Kā Huanui a Tāhuna) is an alliance partnership between NZTA and Queenstown Lakes District Council, along with WSP, Beca, Downer and Fulton Hogan. The new bridge will provide an 8m clearance over the highway. SH6 is the only route available for larger categories of over-dimension loads between Otago and Southland. The bridge span is 51.7m wide, path width 3m, and the deck sits above a 2.8m triangular/tubular steel truss. The bridge deck surface is a coloured fibre reinforced polymer (reinforced plastic) for slip resistance and water drainage. The bridge has been gifted the name Pūāhuru by mana whenua. The gifted name Pūāhuru is the traditional Kāi Tahu name for the area at the confluence of the Shotover/Kimiākau and Kawarau Rivers. Pūāhuru means warm, particularly of weather. Kāi Tahu use it to describe basking in warmth and comfort.

MIL OSI