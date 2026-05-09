Florists seek to arrange value for cash-strapped shoppers this Mother’s Day

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

SUPPLIED/RENEE ACKROYD

Florist shops are buzzing in the lead-up to Mother’s Day this weekend, during a significant sales period in the floristry calendar.

The blooming sector, stretching from cut flower growers to transporters and florists, was preparing for the peak in demand ahead of Sunday.

So far, pink or autumnal bouquets with roses and chrysanthemums were most popular for the Botanical Nest florist in South Canterbury’s Timaru.

Co-owner Renee Ackroyd said Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day were always busy days in floristry, depending on the location, and there was good demand already.

“We’re finding this year a lot of people are still into those blush, pink tones. Autumn tones are really popular,” she said.

“Generally speaking, most people are in that traditional round, especially the clientele that I’ve noticed in the South Canterbury region. So that’s your roses, your chrysanthemums, your lillies, all your sweet wee flowers, like your tweedias.”

Just last month, Renee and her husband Nate Ackroyd took over the district’s longstanding florist business Bloomers, as industry stalwarts Cherilyn and Murray Kuperus headed into retirement.

Ackroyd said thanks to the previous owners’ great contacts and relationships, the business was able to continue buying directly from growers, who set their own prices.

But she said having to bid for flowers on the more expensive market floor could make the “value conversation” with customers a little difficult.

“It’s really hard because at the moment, prices increase over Mother’s Day. So what you would normally buy on the market floor, for us, will double or triple.

“So that’s why we sort of look at blooms that might be a bit fuller or longer lasting.”

SUPPLIED/Botanical Nest

She said sourcing high-quality flowers from all over New Zealand was key to ensuring customers got the best value for money.

“What we are trying to do is give the best quality to our clients, so that we can manage how value looks within that longer lasting longevity of blooms,” she said, “rather than coming and getting a cheap bunch of flowers, but taking them home and them dying in a couple of days.”

Ackroyd said so much work went into just one bouquet, including labour, time, product costs and maintaining freshness.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand