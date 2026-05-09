Auckland FC take lead against Adelaide United at halftime

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the A-League action, as Auckland FC take on Adelaide United at Go Media Stadium for the first leg of their semi-final.

Auckland FC recorded their first victory in six weeks last Saturday, ending Melbourne City’s title defence with a win in penalties in the elimination final.

The Black Knights, who were eliminated at the same stage last season, will play a return match in Adelaide next Friday.

Kickoff is 6pm.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand