Post Why ‘decision fatigue’ could be hurting your health May 8, 2026AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificAustralia Source: Radio New Zealand You’re standing in a supermarket aisle, weighing up whether to buy a microwave meal or a bunch of fresh carrots. We all know making healthy eating choices can be tough. That’s especially true if you are hungry, or have a hungry household to feed. There are so many reasons for this, and many are outside our control. But one you might not be aware of is a psychological concept known as “decision fatigue”. Making healthy eating choices can be tricky – does decision fatigue make it even harder? Unsplash – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand PreviousNext