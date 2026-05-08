Shakira teases official 2026 FIFA World Cup song

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Source: Radio New Zealand

PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP

The official 2026 FIFA World Cup song will be performed by Shakira.

The 49-year-old Colombian pop star unveiled a teaser of her official song on her Instagram account.

The song also featured Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Shakira is among the world’s best-selling musicians and her hits include Whenever, Wherever and Hips Don’t Lie.

The video on her post is set at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium.

The track will officially be launched on 14 May.

It is Shakira’s second official World Cup song after Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) for the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Shakira’s country, Colombia, are playing at the 48-team tournament that runs from 11 June to 19 July.

New Zealand is in Group G with Belgium, Egypt and Iran.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand