Van driver seriously injured after crash with train north of Kaikōura

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

A van driver has been seriously injured in a crash with a train north of Kaikōura on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Hapuku and Waipapa Bay shortly before 10am.

Firefighters helped to free the person from their van.

A local resident said she saw a courier van on the railway tracks that looked like it had been torn apart.

Police said State Highway 1 was open but there could be delays.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand