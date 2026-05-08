Post 102-year-old Kiwi named world’s oldest competitive croquet player May 8, 2026AM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTF Source: Radio New Zealand Neville Sandiford first picked up a mallet in 2002, at age 79, when he and his late wife, Joan, came back from a holiday and decided they needed something new to keep them busy. “She happened to be looking in the paper and saw an advertisement for… ten free croquet lessons… So off we went, and we had a go with the croquet.” Sandiford said while the game didn’t quite suit his wife, it was a great fit for him. Neville on the croquet lawn supplied – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand PreviousNext