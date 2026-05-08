102-year-old Kiwi named world’s oldest competitive croquet player

. And I’ve been on it ever since.”



In early 2025, a woman from England, June Jury, secured the oldest competitive croquet player World Record. She was 93 years and 109 days old at the time. Soon after the Croquet Association noticed there was a Kiwi centenarian who might be eligible for a record of his own.

“They found that there’s another chap down in New Zealand who’s… a lot older, so they could apply.

“My people decided, on the strength of that, that they would put me up for it and so I said ‘yes, go ahead’.’”

Celebratory cake Supplied/Maria Sandiford

Sandiford was nominated for the record in April, 2025. Later that year, on 15 August, he made his way to the Waikanae Croquet Club for an 80+ Golf Croquet tournament.

Sandiford was 101-years and 262-days old when Guinness officials came to verify his attempt.

“It was a big day over there. It started fairly early in the morning and went right through into the afternoon. I played three one-hour games.”

Sandiford lost two of the three games, but all in all, it was a decent day on the lawn.

“It was quite good, I played them through, and they were satisfied. We had a special umpire from some other club to umpire the game.”

Neville’s daughter Maria speaking at a celebration of his Guinness World Records achievement at the Metlifecare Retirement Village in Kapiti Supplied/Maria Sandiford

After eight months of intense review by Guinness World Records, Sandiford was finally crowned the oldest competitive croquet player in the world. He received his certificate in late April.

“We’ve just put it up on the wall, actually, and it looks very nice and I’m very proud of it, and to think that all these years I’ve been alive I didn’t even know I was in for it. It sort of come up on me all of a sudden.”

While Sandiford’s age was a factor in achieving the milestone, years of commitment played a major role.

“Especially at the beginning of my career, I put many, many hours on the croquet lawn practising.”

Neville’s speaking at a celebration of his Guinness World Records achievement at the Metlifecare Retirement Village in Kapiti Supplied/Maria Sandiford

Sandiford said there’s been plenty of celebration.

“It’s gone on and on … I’ve managed it alright. The last one was just over here inside the village that I live in, and it was 150 people there.”

Sandiford’s family are also pleased with the 102-year-old’s achievement.

“Naturally, they’re quite proud of me and they’ve let me know that… I’ve got plenty of grandchildren and also great-grandchildren. And one of the great-grandchildren was at the do the other night.”

Sandiford’s Guinness World Records certificate Supplied/Maria Sandiford

Sandiford’s daughter, Maria, said a strong support system contributed to her father’s success.

“Certainly, having a club that is very welcoming and willing to put the time into teaching new players makes a big, big difference to how well a new player will adapt to the sport. You need a lot of support and help and, you know, guidance. I think Dad definitely got that from the Wellington Croquet Club and his current club at Paraparaumu.”

Even after securing a world record, Sandiford is keeping active.

“If the weather’s right, I play three times a week.”

And he has some words of wisdom for anyone else who might be interested in picking up the mallet.

“If you want to make it a permanent sort of a game for you, you need to get up there and do a lot of practice work. It’s practise, practise, practise all the way through from there. And I’m still practising.”