Timely response lands one in the bag

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Source: New Zealand Police

Time was of the essence in Albany after a worker was allegedly assaulted trying to stop a man who hadn’t paid for groceries.

At about 6.30pm, Police were notified of a man who had allegedly attempted to leave the supermarket while concealing a number of items in bags.

Waitematā East acting Area Prevention Manager, acting Inspector CJ Miles, says the staff member approached the man to advise that he had failed to pay for the items.

“The staff member grabbed the bags, however the alleged offender punched the victim before presenting what appeared to be a knife and leaving the area.”

Police responded with urgency “He was quickly taken into custody and the items were recovered and returned to the store”.

Waitematā East Area Commander, Inspector Aron McKeown, added: “We take matters like this extremely seriously and this arrest highlights Police’s commitment to target and hold these offenders to account.”

If you witness any retail crime, or any other crime, please call 111 if it is happening now.

For any historic offending, please make a report with as much information as possible, either online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 42-year-old man has been remanded in custody and will appear in North Shore District Court on Monday charged with shoplifting, possession of an offensive weapon and aggravated assault.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI