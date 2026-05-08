Body found in West Coast river near upside down tractor

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

petervick167/123RF

Police have recovered a body from where a tractor went into the Otututu/Rough River near Ikamatua on the West Coast.

The tractor was found upside down in the river at 10.45am on Friday morning.

The person was found a short time later and is believed to be the only person involved.

Police were asking people to avoid the area while emergency services worked at the scene.

The Buller and Grey districts are under orange heavy rain warnings.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand