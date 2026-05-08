Post

Sir David Attenborough turns 100

May 8, 2026

AfricaAM-NCAmericasAsia
Sir David Attenborough turns 100

Source: Radio New Zealand

Would we see life on Earth the same way if it weren’t for Sir David Attenborough? The reverential, hushed narration combined with the cutting-edge film techniques of his nature and wildlife documentaries truly opened our eyes to the world around us.

Since the early 1950s, he’s hauled us up vertiginous peaks, plunged us into the sea’s deepest darkest trenches, chopped his way through dense jungles, sweated through sandy deserts, welcomed us to the most inhospitable places on Earth and shooed us outside to our own gardens to observe and celebrate the abundance of life inhabiting all these places.

From the great whales to the tiniest of ants, he’s spent his life showing us the beautiful, deadly drama of life in all its forms. His advancements in time-lapse cameras, pioneered for 1995’s The Private Life of Plants, even managed to recast boring old plants into aggressive and compelling protagonists, showing us them battling rivals for life-sustaining sunlight and nutrients.

David Attenborough, presenter of the BBC’s ‘Zoo Quest’ nature documentaries, at London Zoo with a lemur recently captured in Madagascar, 2nd January 1961.

Edward Miller

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand