Campervan stolen with owner and cat still inside

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Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

A Whakatāne man and his cat were sleeping in their campervan when they were woken by a person getting into the driver’s seat and driving off.

His shouts at the driver to get out were ignored and he phoned police as he and his cat involuntarily headed east, towards Ōhope.

Acting Eastern Bay of Plenty area commander Inspector Phil Gillbanks said it was a dangerous situation and the 111 call taker kept the man calm.

“He didn’t have a seatbelt, so the call taker worked with him to find the most stable place to keep him safe. In this case, that meant he sat on the bed and held onto the sink. It’s not ideal, but it was the least worst choice available.”

Gillbanks said the man’s safety was the biggest concern.

Police followed from a distance until the campervan came to a stop on Wainui Rd, just south of Ohiwa Harbour.

“If there’s one piece of advice we can give people, it’s to make sure your vehicle is fully secure, regardless of whether you’re staying in it or not.

“But I want to acknowledge the victim for keeping a cool head through all of this – waking up to find your camper moving would be unsettling to say the least.”

A 28 year-old Whakatāne woman is in custody and is due back in court next month.

The man and his cat were unharmed.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand