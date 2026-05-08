SH2 blocked southbound between Petone and Wellington after pedestrian hit by car

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/ Marika Khabazi

The southbound lanes of State Highway 2 along the Hutt Road between Petone and Wellington have been blocked after a pedestrian was struck by a car.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at 6.25pm.

Traffic build-up was already significant and police were advising motorists there would be “extensive delays”.

Police said they would provide information on the injury status of the pedestrian as soon as that information was available.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand