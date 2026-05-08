Number of jobs to go in major Auckland public transport shake-up revealed

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

LDR

The number of jobs in jeopardy from a major shake-up to public transport in Auckland has been revealed.

In six months, significant transport decision-making will be taken away from Auckland Transport’s (AT’s) board and given to Auckland Council’s governing body and local boards.

AT would become a smaller council-controlled organisation, focused on delivering public transport.

The changes to the city’s transport governance have been in the making since 2025, when the government agreed to change legislation to give the council more control.

In a statement to RNZ, Phil Wilson confirmed an overall decrease of 20 roles had been proposed.

“One hundred and eighty roles across Auckland Transport and Auckland Council are proposed to be disestablished. However, new and different roles are being created, so the proposed net reduction in roles, on paper, is about 20.”

Of the nearly 2000 staff at AT, the council said roughly a third (about 650) were expected to go to the new Public Transport CCO. The remaining roles would go to the council.

Phil Wilson said a prudent approach to filling vacancies at AT had been taken in recent months to avoid the cost of redundancy and negative impacts on people.

The council said no final decisions had been made, and a two-and-a-half-week consultation period was underway.

“The consultation process is critical, and it’s important people understand that decisions will not be made until after staff input has been fully considered.”

Auckland’s transport reform is set to be completed by the end of October 2026.

AT refused to comment on details of the transport reform proposal.

Another proposed change outlined in documents seen by RNZ is the creation of a new Transport and Infrastructure Directorate in the council.

A proposed new department under the directorate, Transport Performance and Optimisation, would monitor the city’s transport network and aim to make it more efficient and safer.

Greater Auckland director, Matt Lowrie, hoped elected members would implement what he said were long called for changes, like more bus lanes, particularly in high-congestion areas.

“Any bus stuck in traffic is going to be slower than a car. Bus lanes mean they [buses] can speed up and be more efficient, and potentially be not just faster for the people using them, but do more runs in a day and therefore cost ratepayers less.”

But Tramways and Public Transport Employees Union president, Gary Froggatt, was sceptical proposed governance changes would do anything to make buses safer.

“I don’t think it’ll make any difference to the safety. There’s really not much more I see that can be done. Certainly, having transport officers on buses more frequently would help.

“We welcome any new initiatives, but the unions haven’t been consulted, and the drivers haven’t been consulted, and we’re a major stakeholder in this industry.”

All AT roles related to cycling infrastructure were proposed to go under another new department, Roading Infrastructure, which was also under the new directorarte.

Bike Auckland co-chair Karen Hormann was optimistic increased council control would speed up the delivery of cycle infrastructure.

She hoped the Transport Emissions Reduction Pathway, a strategic framework for reducing Auckland’s transport emissions, which was adopted by the council in 2022, would motivate elected officials to prioritise sustainable transport modes.

“There’s a mixed representation of people [on council and local boards] who completely understand the benefits of riding a bike and making it accessible for a range of communities.

“Different communities have different barriers, so we’re hoping local boards will help make more progress in some areas.”

She said especially with fuel prices skyrocketing there was a growing interest from the public in cycling to make commutes more affordable.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand