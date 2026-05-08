More than 30 roles on chopping block at Maritime NZ – PSA says

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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The Public Service Association says more than 30 roles are on the chopping block at Maritime NZ.

The union said the water safety regulator was proposing to disestablish 34 roles within the harm prevention, investigations and policy teams – among others.

Martime NZ and Transport Minister Chris Bishop have been approached for comment.

PSA national secretary Duane Leo said the proposed job cuts would turn Maritime NZ into “the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff”.

“These workers are collaborating with the maritime sector to stop people being injured or killed on our waters.

“Cutting these injury prevention programmes will put more people at risk,” he said.

Leo said reducing the investigations and legal teams would also make it harder to investigate serious incidents and prosecute offenders.

He said the proposal came after a refusal to increase Maritime Levies.

“Once again the government is undermining the value and effectiveness of public services, and this change could cost lives,” he said.

Leo said the PSA would be opposing the proposal.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand