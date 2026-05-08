Demand for solar panels soars alongside fuel prices

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Source: Radio New Zealand

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The government has announced a review into solar panel installation, which it describes as a “red tape nightmare”.

Regulation Minister David Seymour says the aim is to make New Zealand the simplest place in the developed world to install solar.

Tim Dudek, who owns installation company Solar Craft and has 16 years in the business, told Morning Report New Zealand’s standards have only just been changed to meet those of Australia, and demand has increased around 400 percent in the past few months.

“That’s taken probably a decade of lobbying by the locals or by SEANZ (Sustainable Energy Association of New Zealand).

“Our standards for solar installation have only just been brought up to what I would call the current standard. So I think the red tape that we go through at the moment is sufficient considering the risk of the product and what we’re installing on people’s properties,

“The systems are large, and they’re providing a lot of power and a lot of benefit. But with that, I guess with the power that comes from it, it needs a few safety checks.”

He said while installations could take time, that was just part of any electrical job.

“I would say an installation takes between a month and two months from whoa to go. There are a couple of tickboxes that need to be done with the various lines companies and retailers, electricians and inspectors, but it’s just part of any electrical job, no different to a switchboard or a heat pump installation.”

Dudek said some newer DIY systems did not need any additional red tape, however they were currently illegal in New Zealand.

“I’ve been looking at these new balcony solar systems. They’re a kind of borderline case.

“There’s lots of advantages to them. But there is also some compliance that they would need to go through to be able to connect to our grid and homes.”

Dudek said the biggest issue that needed attention was access to low-cost finance. He said the figures used by the ministry were outdated by about 10 years.

“I would say our average is between $25,000 and $40,000 for a system.

“The systems have got more powerful as time’s gone on, people are putting electric cars at home, and they just need more power.

“They’re just trying to do more with it. We’re trying to shift from petrol and diesel through to electric, and that’s got to come from somewhere.”

He said the current fuel price had accelerated interest in solar energy.

“Supply is pushed at the moment. It’s had about a 400 percent increase over the last three to four months.

“The fuel crisis has put the crunch on it, and we are coping. The government only implemented the training regime in November last year, so that we can train up electricians to install the systems and just do it safely. So just have to roll with the punches and grow as the industry grows.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand