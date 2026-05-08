Francis de Vries ready to answer Auckland FC’s A-League finals call

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Auckland FC v Adelaide United

Semi-final first leg

Mt Smart Stadium, 6pm Saturday 9 May

Live updates on RNZ.co.nz

Defender Francis de Vries was one of the first names on the Auckland FC team sheet for nearly two seasons until an injury on international duty in March interrupted his A-League season.

But after five weeks sidelined with a calf strain, the All Whites defender is closing in on a return just as Auckland’s finals campaign reaches its defining stage.

The timing of his calf injury could not have been worse.

With the All Whites set to play at a Football World Cup for the first time in 16 years in June, and Auckland trying to progress to the A-League Grand Final for the first time, both of de Vries’ football worlds were quickly moving towards a peak while he was sidelined.

It was not the first time that de Vries had been injured at an inopportune time. Twice as a professional de Vries had knee injuries that ended playing contracts in the United States and Sweden.

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The 31-year-old had already extended his Auckland contract until 2029 months before he was hobbled playing for New Zealand against Finland.

However, the calf concern ruled de Vries out of the last four games of the A-League regular season and the must-win elimination final.

“It was the first time I’ve ever done a muscle in my life; I did the ACL and meniscus before but they are joint injuries, so it’s all a bit new to me and I’ve been learning the process of that as we’ve been going along,” de Vries said.

Physically he has been working on loading so his calf was strong enough for a return to the field but his mental strength was what has got him through this period.

“That’s what you get from going through adversity a lot earlier in your career that you know how to handle these situations, and you keep perspective better.

“How you approach it mentally is probably more important than what you do physically when you’re injured because it’s very easy to get out of your routine or get out of your confidence or your regular thought patterns and that can affect the actions you take.

“So it’s been really helpful all the things I’ve learnt throughout my career over these last six weeks because it’s not been easy to sit out so I’m happy I’ve had that experience before to fall back on.”

Aside from Auckland’s finals campaign, de Vries said the World Cup was also a motivator to “do the little things properly”.

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Coach Steve Corica offered a glimmer of hope on Saturday night that de Vries would still have some part to play this season after Auckland defeated Melbourne City in a penalty shootout in the elimination final.

Corica said the player who had brought up a milestone 50 consecutive games in the A-League before getting injured would be “possibly back next week, or the week after, and that would be great for the depth in the squad to have him back and the quality he shows” as Auckland entered the two-legged semi-finals against Adelaide United.

On Thursday Corica went as far as to say de Vries would be in the squad at the weekend.

But that afternoon de Vries was more coy about what that meant in terms of minutes.

“If the team needs me then I will be there,” de Vries said.

“It’s obviously [Corica’s] decision who plays and who plays how long but if there is a chance the team needs me to be involved then I should be available.”

Auckland’s last game against Adelaide, a 1-all away draw on 3 April, was the first time de Vries was unavailable for selection.

Without de Vries Auckland closed out the regular season with three draws and a loss.

The left back was at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday to watch his team-mates keep the season alive – and give him another chance to feature in finals football.

“It was pretty nerve-racking, the last bit the extra time and the penalties. I was definitely on the edge of my seat and it was great that we won in that way and it’s always exciting to get through the first round and everyone’s pretty pumped up about it, including me.”

Being a spectator for five weeks “has not been the best feeling” but de Vries was “looking forward to what is possible over the next three weeks”.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand