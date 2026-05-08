Dame Lisa Carrington skips World Cup regatta on medical advice

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

PHOTOSPORT

Dame Lisa Carrington won’t compete in the opening Canoe Sprint World Cup regatta in Hungary this weekend.

Dame Lisa was initially named in the K4 500m starting line-up alongside Olivia Brett, Greer Morley and Lucy Matehaere.

However on medical advice she has decided not to compete.

Aimee Fisher, who has concentrated in the single and double in recent years, will replace her in the K4.

Carrington recently announced that she was pregnant but would still race the Hungary and Germany World Cup regattas this month before taking 2027 off.

She did that she still intended to competed at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Fisher will also race the K1 500 heats on the opening day.

New Zealand has an eleven-strong team competing at the Hungary and Germany World Cup regattas.

Quaid Thompson will race the men’s K1 1000m and K1 5000m. James Munro, Kurtis Imrie, Hamish Legarth and Grant Clancy will race the men’s K4 500 and will also split up to race the K2 500.

Almost 700 athletes from more than 60 countries have arrived in the Hungarian city of Szeged with the event the start of the Olympic qualification cycle.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand