Why can’t we agree on the office aircon temperature?

Source: Radio New Zealand

“In the afternoon, it gets hot at my desk… when I come to work, it’s too cold… It’s cold outside but hot inside.”

These are common office complaints – and Steve Simpson hears them year-round. He chairs the Auckland committee of FMANZ, which has more than 1800 facility manager members nationwide.

“For those people that might have a cold coming on, or their health isn’t that flash, or they like exercising during the day, or they like sitting at the window side to see the sun, there isn’t always going to be a sweet spot for those people.”