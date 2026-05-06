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Unemployment rate at 5.3 percent in the March 2026 quarter – Labour market statistics: March 2026 quarter – Stats NZ news story and information release

May 6, 2026

24-724/7 NewsAM-NCAsia Pacific
Unemployment rate at 5.3 percent in the March 2026 quarter – Labour market statistics: March 2026 quarter – Stats NZ news story and information release

MIL OSI