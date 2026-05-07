Rate Rebate Scheme to assist ratepayers

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Source: New Zealand Government

Increases to the Rates Rebate Scheme will help ease cost of living pressures for ratepayers in need of assistance and lower income SuperGold Cardholders, Local Government Minister Simon Watts and Seniors Minister Casey Costello announced today.

“We know the cost of living is putting immense pressure on Kiwis, with rising rates adding a further burden to household budgets,” Mr Watts says.

“The Government is committed to easing cost-of-living pressures for Kiwis. By making increases to the Rates Rebate Scheme, we are delivering targeted support to low-income ratepayers in need of assistance with paying their rates bill.”

From 1 July 2026, the maximum rebate will increase from $805 to $830. The income abatement threshold for SuperGold Cardholders will increase from $45,000 to $46,400. The income abatement threshold for other ratepayers will increase from $32,210 to $33,210.

“The New Zealand First – National coalition agreement had a commitment to explore options to build on the Local Government Rates Rebate Scheme for SuperGold Cardholders,” Seniors Minister Casey Costello says.

“This change was funded in last year’s Budget and was the first time a separate income abatement threshold to the Rates Rebate Scheme has been introduced. The 2026/27 financial year marks the second rating year that SuperGold Cardholder eligibility changes have been in effect.”

“It will mean that every SuperGold Cardholder earning only NZ Superannuation, with rates higher than $2000, will be eligible for the full rebate. SuperGold Cardholders earning more than $46,400 from 1 July 2026 may also be entitled to a smaller rebate.

“This will particularly help those seniors who are on fixed incomes and dealing with rates increases.”

Mr Watts says this will make a real difference for low-income homeowners.

“By raising the income thresholds, we are ensuring that Kiwis, especially our seniors who are on a limited income, don’t lose their eligibility just because their incomes have risen slightly to keep pace with inflation,” Mr Watts says.

From 1 July 2026, new application forms will be available from councils. Forms can also be downloaded from the New Zealand Government website (www.govt.nz) from 1 July 2026 and then submitted to the applicant’s local council.

“We want to ensure every eligible household gets the support they are entitled to. I encourage you, or members of your family, to get in touch with your local council or retirement village operator if you have questions,” Mr Watts says.

The Government is also introducing a rates cap to keep rates under control and ensure council spending remains disciplined.

“Everyone is having to prioritise due to the tough economic times – councils are no different. They need guardrails so that they can focus on prioritisation and make decisions about what it is best to spend their revenue on,” Mr Watts says.

“Councils effectively operate as monopolies, and we have seen year on year rate increases which ratepayers cannot continue to sustain. That’s why we are introducing a rates cap to keep rates under control.”

Details on the final rates cap model are expected to be announced later this year.

MIL OSI