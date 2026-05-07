Kiwi aboard cruise ship with deadly hantavirus outbreak hasn’t requested consular help

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Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP

A New Zealander onboard a cruise ship experiencing a hantavirus outbreak has not requested consular assistance to date, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

A ministry spokesperson said no further information will be shared for privacy reasons.

The outbreak on the MV Hondius has killed three people.

They said consular officials in Wellington and in New Zealand embassies in the Hague and Madrid continue to engage with consular partners and local authorities about the situation of the passengers on the MV Hondius.

No New Zealand-specific quarantine measures were mentioned in the statement, instead the ministry pointed RNZ to the measures listed on the Dutch cruise company’s website.

Earlier, Spain’s Health Minister said Spanish nationals would be quarantined in a Madrid hospital and people on the boat would need to follow their respective countries’ health protocols.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand