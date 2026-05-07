Protections locked in to stop abuse in overseas adoptions

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Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is moving to permanently shut down loopholes that allowed children adopted overseas to be brought into unsafe homes, says Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee.

The Overseas Adoptions Legislation Bill is being introduced to Parliament today and replaces last year’s temporary suspension with a stronger, enduring system that puts child safety first.

“We acted urgently last year because our laws were being exploited and children were being put at risk,” Mrs McKee says.

“Many of the international adoptions each year saw children adopted into loving families, but our laws lacked basic safeguards. That meant some children were adopted into homes where they were neglected, abused, or exploited. That is simply unacceptable.

“Like most New Zealanders, I was disgusted to learn the system allowed people with known criminal or care and protection histories to adopt children overseas and bring them here.

“The safety and wellbeing of children must always come first. I’m a mum of four, so when I saw what was happening and knew I could act, I did.”

McKee says last year’s urgent law change under the Adoption Amendment Act 2025 was always intended as a temporary fix.

“That law stopped the immediate harm. This Bill delivers the long-term solution by closing the loopholes for good,” says McKee.

“The Bill will clarify when New Zealand recognises adoptions made in overseas courts, and the circumstances in which adopted children become New Zealand citizens or gain access to immigration pathways to enter New Zealand.

“The reforms to the system will mean there are two pathways for children adopted overseas by New Zealand citizens to automatically become New Zealand citizens, either under the process in the Hague Convention, or in the New Zealand Family Court.”

Further pathways for entering New Zealand will be available through the immigration system, with appropriate checks, for children adopted overseas who are:

Migrating to New Zealand with their parents, or

The children of New Zealand expatriates, or

Adopted in an overseas court in a designated country.

The Bill will be referred to the Justice Select Committee for public submissions following its first reading.

“I encourage anyone with an interest in adoption law to have their say. But one principle will not change – the safety of children comes first,” says McKee.

“I expect this Bill to pass before the current temporary measures expire in July 2027, ensuring New Zealand has a system that properly protects children.

“Anyone considering an international adoption should seek expert legal advice about their specific circumstances.”

The Overseas Adoptions Legislation Bill is expected to be available on the legislation website later today.

Process maps setting out the international adoption processes under the new law are attached.

MIL OSI