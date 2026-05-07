Fast bowling stocks get a boost for Irish and English Tour

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Source: Radio New Zealand

PHOTOSPORT

The return of two key fast bowlers, and the maiden selection of a batting allrounder, are the highlights in the Blackcaps squad to play upcoming test matches against Ireland and England.

Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke are back from injury, while Dean Foxcroft has earned his first ever test call up, for a one off test against Ireland later this month and three tests against England next month.

“I was blown away (to be picked),” Foxcroft said.

“It’s quite surreal and a dream come true.

“From a young age you dream about playing test cricket or even just to be in a test squad – so I’m buzzing and I can’t wait,” he said.

Foxcroft’s impressed of late, having contributed strongly on the recent Black Caps white-ball tour of Bangladesh.

PHOTOSPORT

Jamieson and O’Rourke’s return are timely, especially with reigning Sir Richard Hadlee Medal winner Jacob Duffy to miss the tour as he and his wife await the birth of their first child.

Jamieson hasn’t played test cricket since suffering a back stress fracture in February 2024, while O’Rourke’s been out since July last year with the same injury.

“It’s a great privilege to start this next period of sustained red-ball cricket with all our pace bowlers ready to go,” Black Caps coach Rob Walter said.

“Kyle’s been on a journey of getting his body ready for test cricket. He’s really fit and strong at the moment and will bring a unique edge to our bowling line-up.

“Will brings a quality set of skills and physical attributes which make him a hugely exciting addition to any test team,” he said.

PHOTOSPORT

Wellington’s Ben Sears is another fast bowler to return from injury, but he’s been selected for the Irish test only, and will be a travelling reserve for the tests against England.

Sears has played just the one test for New Zealand, against Australia in 2024.

Michael Rae and the uncapped Kristian Clarke are two others, that have been included for the Ireland test only.

Other features of the 19-strong squad see Kane Williamson being included, as he looks to add to his test career runs tally of 9461. He last played for the Blackcaps in a test series against West Indies late last year.

Matt Henry, Zac Foulkes, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips and Jamieson will join the squad late, once their stints in the IPL conclude later this month.

And Mitchell Santner could also still be involved in the tour. Despite missing selection, his shoulder injury is being monitored.

There are no specialist spinners in the squad.

The one-off four-day Test against Ireland begins at Stormont in Belfast on May 27, with the three Tests against England to be played at Lord’s (June 4-8), The Oval (June 17-21) and Trent Bridge (June 25-29).

Blackcaps test squad to Ireland and England: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell, Kristian Clarke (IRE only), Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae (IRE only), Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (IRE only & 16th travelling reserve for ENG), Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young (IRE only).

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand