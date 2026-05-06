Young people in Northland to get better crisis support

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Source: New Zealand Government

Young people in Northland will have access to a better crisis response, with a dedicated Youth Acute Respite Service opening alongside three additional Youth Suicide Prevention Coordination roles, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey announced today.

“Every life lost to suicide is one too many. I feel deeply for the families, friends and loved ones who carry that grief. Losing a child is every parent’s worst nightmare, and I want to ensure everything possible is being done to prevent this,” Mr Doocey says.

“Last year, a heartbreaking and damning coroner’s report was released into the loss of six young people in Northland. I strongly disagreed with Health New Zealand’s response to the coroner and made it clear that where a need is identified, funding must go towards that region or initiative, particularly when it comes to suicide prevention.

“I am very pleased they have listened and we are now delivering on what the coroner – and those on the ground – have called for, with an additional $1.7 million per year now going towards the region.

“The new dedicated Youth Acute Respite Service will provide an alternative to hospital admission, helping to de-escalate crises and offering support following inpatient care. It is intended to act as a ‘circuit breaker’ by supporting young people earlier and reducing the need for more intensive interventions.

“It’s clear from the coroner’s findings that too many young people were falling through the cracks. This investment is about addressing those issues by creating a more connected and less fragmented system.

“Three new Youth Suicide Prevention Coordination roles will strengthen the Northern region’s suicide prevention response and grow the frontline workforce. These roles will help guide young people to the right support at the right time.

“Every New Zealander, no matter where they live, must have access to mental health support. This is non-negotiable, and this investment helps ensure that is happening.

“We have increased the mental health ringfence funding significantly each budget since coming into Government, and that funding must go to areas where it’s most needed. That’s why I made it clear that HNZ must take the Coroner’s recommendations extremely seriously and ensure they look to implement the findings, including establishing these new roles.”

MIL OSI