Police investigating after dirt bike rider dies, another seriously injured in Northland

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Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

Police are investigating how two dirt bike riders were knocked off their bikes near Kaikohe, leaving one dead and another with serious injuries.

Officers were called to Ngapipito Road at around 11.10pm on Tuesday following reports of a serious incident.

One person was found dead at the scene.

Police say they’re in the early stages of the investigation but believe two people have been knocked off their dirt bikes: one on Ngapipito Road, south of Kaikohe and the other on Tana Road, west of Moerewa.

The second rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigations are now underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Ngapipito Road is closed between Mangakahia Road (SH15) and the intersection of Tana Road, Moerewa.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police through 105 online or by phone, referencing file number 260506/1270.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand