State Highway 1 partially blocked on Kāpiti Coast following crash

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZTA

Lanes are partially blocked on State Highway 1 near the Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway on Kāpiti Coast following a three-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported around 3pm on Wednesday.

The Transport Agency says State Highway 1 is down to one northbound and one southbound lane next to the Te Moana Road Interchange, due to a crash.

Police say no injuries have been reported but motorists are advised to avoid the area due to heavy and slow traffic.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand