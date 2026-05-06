Auckland’s Southern Line train services cancelled after truck hits rail bridge

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Dan Satherley / RNZ

A rail bridge has been hit by a truck in Auckland on Wednesday afternoon, cancelling Southern Line services for commuters.

Auckland Transport says Southern Line services are now running via the Eastern line between Waitemata and Otahuhu.

It is warning commuters to expect delays and cancellations, and that buses will be accepting rail tickets.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand