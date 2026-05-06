Nonnamaxxing: How living like an Italian grandma can benefit health and wellbeing

Source: Radio New Zealand
The key to better wellbeing is acting like an Italian grandmother, according to social media’s “nonnamaxxing” trend.
Proponents of the trend say that adopting the lifestyle habits of an Italian nonna will help improve your health and mental wellbeing. The core principles of the trend are simple: make time for your friends and loved ones, eat foods grown from your own garden and cook hearty meals at home.
This latest trend borrows from lifestyle medicine research which shows the same practices being advocated by nonnamaxxing enthusiasts can not only add years to your life, but add life to your years.