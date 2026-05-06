Four youths arrested after Dunedin petrol thefts in stolen car

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Inspector Porima Rangitutia, Area Commander, Otago Coastal

Police have arrested four youths after they stole a vehicle and later stole petrol from local service stations.

Overnight on Monday 4 of May Police received reports that a Nissan vehicle had been unlawfully taken from a residential address in Caversham.

Throughout the day yesterday the stolen vehicle was reported to have conducted petrol drive-offs from at least two Dunedin petrol stations.

At about 4.40pm Police received multiple calls from members of public reporting the stolen vehicle being driven dangerously, tail-gaiting and braking erratically.

The vehicle was then located by Police on North Road and followed at a distance.

After a short time monitoring the vehicle, it was successfully spiked in Waitati, and the vehicle came to a stop on SH1 north of Dunedin.

Four youths were taken into custody without incident.

The driver will be charged with Unlawfully takes a motor vehicle, and theft charges relating to the stolen petrol.

All four will be referred to police Youth Aid services.

Anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from this incident can contact Police.

Information can be provided via 105, either by phone or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, selecting ‘Update Report’.

Please reference police file number 260505/9609.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre



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