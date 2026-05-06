Morning Report: GP calls for radical change in primary care funding

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Doctors are calling for deep systemic changes to primary care and its funding models.

Morning Report has heard from GPs who say they are doing countless hours of unpaid paperwork, that they are burning out, and, in some cases, thinking about shutting up shop.

Dr Geoff Cunningham who is a GP and partner at Bush Road Medical Centre in Whangārei spoke to Morning Report.

More to come…

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand