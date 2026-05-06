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Amisfield dismissed chef for ‘abuse’ – then owner hired him back

May 6, 2026

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Amisfield dismissed chef for ‘abuse’ – then owner hired him back

Source: Radio New Zealand

The former top chef at Amisfield was dismissed barely a month after he was first hired, due to complaints about “vulgar language” and “verbal abuse” directed at other staff.

A former general manager at the Central Otago restaurant and wine company has now spoken out to Newsroom. It comes after Vaughan Mabee resigned his position as executive chef this year, following at least five complaints spanning verbal abuse to alleged assault.

There’s mounting pressure on Amisfield over its failure to deal with Mabee despite what Newsroom can now confirm has been 15 years of complaints of abusive behaviour, much of it towards women. Some felt forced out of the business.

Former Amisfield chef Vaughan Mabee.

Vaughan Mabee

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand