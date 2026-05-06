Marine scientists build snapshot view of Gulf’s ecosystems

Post

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 06 May 2026

The Department of Conservation is surveying a range of habitats both inside and outside the new marine protected areas as a monitoring baseline of the marine environment. It is working with mana moana, universities and research institutes.

The monitoring is an essential part of ensuring the purpose of the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Act – to restore the health and mauri of the area – is being met. The monitoring aims to understand the ecological condition and trends, the effectiveness of protection measures, and the impacts of any permitted activities.

Emma Kearney, a marine scientist at DOC, says the surveys provide an environmental snapshot of 2026.

“We need to know what the marine habitats and species look like now, so that we can track trends and changes in the future.

“The 12 new high protection areas are different from marine reserves, because they are legally set up to encourage restoration, such as reseeding shellfish beds or reducing sea urchin numbers.

“This monitoring will help us understand the impacts of the protection as well as the outcomes of marine restoration work.”

Data will be collated and reported on in 2026/2027 – the new legislation requires DOC to report on changes in the marine environment publicly every five years.

The surveys focus on various species including deep and shallow reef fish, spiny and packhorse lobster, scallops and key seafloor species such as horse mussel, rhodoliths, and dog cockle.

A range of methods are used from diving and potting for lobster, to underwater cameras mounted on frames that sit on the seafloor and observe the fish communities.

Emma says the process of marine science takes place both in and out of the water.

“One day I’m out measuring lobster with marine rangers in the Coromandel. Another day I’m behind the computer screen reviewing video footage to see what species are showing up around reefs, and what sizes they are.”

“Many fish and underwater species use the reefs and shellfish beds of Tīkapa Moana to breed and shelter. New areas of protection are crucial as they support these highly productive marine ecosystems.

“In recent months, fishers have been great at respecting the rules when out on the water. Removing fishing pressure helps sea life to grow larger and reproduce. It’s an easy way for people to contribute to the health of Tīkapa Moana,” adds Emma.

Anyone heading out naturing in the Gulf can learn more about these marine protections on the DOC website.

Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana marine protected areas

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