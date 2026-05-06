IF Brand Invests multimillion THB in the only Molecular-Level EA-IRMS Technology in the region to Verify Coconut Water Purity at Source

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Source: Media Outreach

IF brand introduces EA-IRMS technology, setting a new benchmark in Asia for molecular-level authenticity testing in coconut water.

technology, setting a new benchmark in Asia for molecular-level authenticity testing in coconut water. The Multi-million THB investment enables source-level testing, detecting adulteration before production, ensuring what consumers drink is truly from nature.

A shift from industry-standard post-production checks to proactive “source verification,” reinforcing IF brand’s commitment to transparency, quality, and trust.

Globally recognised EA-IRMS technology acts as a molecular “truth detector,” identifying added sugar and water with precision to safeguard product integrity.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 May 2026 – Amid rising global concerns around food fraud, hidden sugars, and ingredient adulteration in the beverage industry, IF brand, the company behind the internationally recognised IF beverage portfolio, has announced the implementation of Elemental Analyzer Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry (EA-IRMS) technology – becoming the first coconut water brand in Asia to adopt molecular-level authenticity verification for coconut water purity.

Backed by an investment of multi-million THB , this initiative marks a significant shift in how beverage quality is assured. While most industry players rely on post-production testing, IF has taken a proactive approach by implementing EA-IRMS at the raw material receiving stage, enabling the detection of added sugar or water before production even begins.

Verifying Purity at the Point of Origin

Widely recognised as a global gold standard in food authenticity testing, EA-IRMS technology functions as a molecular “truth detector,” analysing isotopic composition to verify whether a product is truly natural or has been altered.

By integrating this technology at the earliest stage of production, IF strengthens its end-to-end quality control system, ensuring that only authentic, unaltered ingredients proceed into manufacturing. This pre-emptive approach moves beyond conventional quality checks, delivering assurance that is not only promised, but scientifically validated from the source.

What You Drink, Proven by Science

At the heart of this initiative is IF brand’s commitment to what it calls “molecular integrity” – ensuring that what goes into every bottle is exactly what nature intended, with nothing added or altered.

In an industry where concerns around hidden sugars and product tampering continue to surface, EA-IRMS technology acts as a powerful verification tool, allowing IF to confirm the authenticity of its ingredients from the very start. By investing in advanced food technology, IF brand reinforces its belief that what consumers drink should stay true to its natural source, delivering transparency they can trust and quality they can taste.

“We believe that trust is built on visible transparency,” said the IF brand announcement . “At IF, we are committed to the highest quality standards. The implementation of EA-IRMS is not only a response to market concerns, but also a step toward establishing a new benchmark for the coconut water industry where authenticity is no longer just a claim, but a fact supported by data.”

With the adoption of EA-IRMS technology, IF brand reinforces its quality assurance framework and supports ongoing efforts to elevate industry standards in Asia. By moving beyond reactive testing to proactive verification, the company is redefining how product integrity can be safeguarded through science, innovation, and transparency. Through this initiative, IF brand continues to lead with purpose, demonstrating that true quality is not just claimed, but proven.

Hashtag: #IFBrand

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