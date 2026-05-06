Man with imitation handgun arrested on unrelated charges in Auckland

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Auckland police say they have arrested a man with an imitation handgun.

Armed officers had responded to reports of a person armed with a gun in Western Springs at about 5.20pm on Wednesday.

They found a man on the corner of Moa Road and Great North Road, who dropped the imitation weapon when confronted.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody, with police saying they had been looking for him on unrelated matters.

Police said he would face charges over the incident.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand