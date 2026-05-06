EIT Tairāwhiti Info and Enrolment Day returns

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Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

39 seconds ago

EIT Tairāwhiti’s Information and Enrolment Day returns this week, giving prospective students across the region the chance to explore their study options.

The event will be held tomorrow (May 7), with the Tairāwhiti Campus in Gisborne open from 9am to 6pm, and sessions running from 10am to 2pm at the Wairoa and Ruatoria Learning Centres.

EIT Tairāwhiti Executive Director Tracey Tangihaere says the day is about helping people move forward with confidence.

“We know taking that first step into study can feel like a big decision, so this is about creating a space where people can come in, have a conversation and get clear on their options.”

She says having opportunities available locally is an important part of supporting learners and whānau.

“Being able to study close to home makes a real difference. It allows people to stay connected to their communities while building skills and working towards their goals.”

Visitors will be able to meet EIT staff, tour facilities, and talk through study pathways aligned with their career plans.

“Our teams will be on hand throughout the day to help with course advice, enrolment and planning, so people can leave knowing what their next step looks like,” Tracey says.

EIT offers a wide range of qualifications, from certificates and diplomas through to degrees and postgraduate programmes, with flexible study options available.

The event is free to attend, and no booking is required. There will also be another Information and Enrolment Day on September 16.

MIL OSI