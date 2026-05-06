Defence News – Protection of merchant shipping top of agenda during wargames in Auckland

Source: New Zealand Defence Force

Safe passage of merchant shipping and freedom of navigation is more relevant today than at any time since the Second World War, says New Zealand Defence Force Maritime Component Commander, Commodore Shane Arndell.

Commodore Arndell was addressing the participants of Exercise Bell Buoy, a recent 10-day desktop exercise at Devonport Naval Base, involving naval and government representatives from 10 countries.

Exercise Bell Buoy fosters a Maritime Trade Operations capability among members of the Pacific and Indian Oceans Shipping Working Group, where Maritime Trade Operators (MTOs) – usually Navy Reservists – support the freedom of navigation of shipping when domestic and international threats to maritime security occur.

In a contested environment, MTOs could be called upon to provide sailing information, conduct briefings to ship masters and manage high-risk areas at sea, including re-routing of merchant shipping.

World tensions are prompting navies to look at Maritime Trade Operations and Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping (NCAGS) in a new light, Commodore Arndell said.

“The deteriorating strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific, and indeed the world, is requiring us to be more alert of the potential for impacts to our vital shipping links to international markets,” he said.

“If any time was ‘your time’, it is now.”

With 99 per cent of New Zealand’s imports and exports travelling by sea, it has never been more important to ensure sea lanes are secure, Commodore Arndell said.

Countries participating in Ex Bell Buoy were Australia, Canada, Ecuador, France, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The MTO participants exercised a joint response to a scenario involving maritime security threats to merchant shipping in the Indo-Pacific.

Sub Lieutenant Amos Kamo, a Maritime Trade Operations reservist with Auckland-based unit HMNZS Ngapona, says the Middle East conflict has really brought home the importance of their trade.

“Everything that is playing out over there, is everything we have trained for,” he said.

“People have become a lot more interested in what we do, and they can see the relevance of it.

“The real highlight for us is spending time with other countries, getting to know other people and getting a great sense of how they take their military doctrine and effect it. You see a lot of competency and confidence and it’s really cool to absorb it.”

Lead planner for Ex Bell Buoy, Lieutenant Commander Kris Herbison, says he was encouraged by the professionalism and collaborative spirit among the nations attending.

“Bell Buoy reinforces that maritime security is a shared responsibility, and the relationships strengthened here directly enhance the resilience of the wider Indo-Pacific maritime domain.”

Commander Glenn Woolfrey, Royal Canadian Navy, says their attendance underscores Canada’s commitment to strengthen interoperability with partners and grow their readiness to support NCAGS.

Captain Cannon Neslen, U.S. Pacific Fleet NCAGS Director, says the global merchant shipping industry is facing “unprecedented” security challenges.

“It highlights the importance of the MTO teams communicating with key shipping and country stakeholders in understanding the array of commercial and military risks.

“Bell Buoy was very successful in reinforcing understanding of NATO NCAGS doctrine, command and control, and assessing the impact of MTO effects. We look forward to continued partnerships with future exercises.”