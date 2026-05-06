Arrest follows spate of vehicle thefts and burglaries

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Rachel Walker, Canterbury Rural Area Prevention Manager:

Police have arrested an 18‑year‑old man following a series of thefts from vehicles, burglaries and fraudulent use of bank cards across Canterbury.

The man is facing over 20 dishonesty charges including burglary, theft ex car, unlawful interference with a motor vehicle, possession of goods used to commit dishonesty offences, and using bank cards to obtain goods dishonestly.

The offending occurred across Pegasus, West Melton, Casebrook, Christchurch and Hanmer Springs, with vehicles targeted overnight and personal property stolen.

Items stolen included wallets, electronics, bank cards, and house and vehicle keys. Police allege the stolen bank cards were then used to make fraudulent purchases at various retail and fuel outlets throughout Canterbury.

In one case house keys with address information were allegedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle in Hanmer Springs, then used later that same night to burgle a residential address in Christchurch.

Following thefts from vehicles and burglaries in Hanmer Springs, the Hanmer Rural Police identified the offender and located stolen property.

The investigation was led by Canterbury Rural Tactical Crime Unit. Enquiries linked a number of complaints across the wider Canterbury district.

Police acknowledge the strong collaboration between specialist investigators and frontline rural staff in bringing the man before the court.

The man has appeared in the Christchurch District Court and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance.

Many of these offences were opportunistic, some involving unlocked vehicles with valuables left inside. Police remind the public to lock their vehicles at all times, remove valuables from sight, and never leave bank cards or keys inside cars.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

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